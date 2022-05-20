Investigation of Pittsburg homicide leads to several more arrests

May 20—PITTSBURG, Kan. — Authorities investigating the shootings of two women in Pittsburg a week ago report five arrests made during the questioning of people and serving of search warrants.

Stephanie M. Short, 40, of Pittsburg, died at the scene of the May 13 shooting in the 100 block of West 23rd Street. Velma M. Cubie, 46, of Kansas City, suffered gunshot injuries but remains in stable condition at Ascension Via Christi Hospital in Pittsburg.

James C. Hamilton, 39, of Pittsburg, has been charged with first-degree murder and attempted first-degree murder. He is being held without bond.

The Pittsburg Police Department said in a news release that two people were arrested Thursday by investigators following up on leads in the homicide case.

Investigators attempting to locate a person of interest in the investigation in the 800 block of West Euclid Street encountered a man trying to flee the area in a vehicle. A pursuit ensued when his vehicle struck a police vehicle. The driver got out and ran into a residence in the 700 block of West Ninth Street, where he tried to hide in the attic but was apprehended.

Police said Michael A. Wilson, 47, of Pittsburg, had two active warrants for violation of bond supervision served on him and was charged with felony fleeing and attempting to elude an officer and aggravated assault and aggravated battery of an officer. He was being held without bond.

Investigators also made contact with Tyler D. Smith, 32, of Pittsburg, in the 800 block of West Euclid Street and arrested him on outstanding warrants. Police said he was interviewed in connection with the homicide and taken to the Crawford County Jail.

Police said a search warrant served Saturday at 111 W. 24th St. in connection with the homicide led to the seizure of about 3 pounds of marijuana, some cocaine, drug paraphernalia and a firearm. Kentorian C. Hamilton, 32, of Pittsburg, was arrested three days later on charges related to that search warrant.

Story continues

Charged with distribution of marijuana and cocaine, he posted a $25,000 bond and was released.

Another search warrant served Saturday at 113 W. 23rd St. turned up about a pound of marijuana and a small amount of methamphetamine, according to police. That led to the arrest Monday of Steven M. Taylor Jr., 30, of Pittsburg, who was charged with unlawful possession of a controlled substance and criminal possession of a firearm as a convicted felon.

Taylor, whom police also purportedly questioned concerning the homicide, later posted a $5,000 bond and was released.

The Kansas Bureau of Investigation and the Crawford County Sheriff's Department are assisting Pittsburg police in the investigation.