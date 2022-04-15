Investigation by police after two found dead in Albemarle County

ALBEMARLE COUNTY — Two bodies were discovered in Albemarle County late Thursday afternoon, according to a press release.

At approximately 5:15 pm, units from the Albemarle County Police Department responded to a call for service in the 9100 block of Totier Creek Road. When officers arrived on the scene, they discovered two deceased individuals.

Detectives from the police department's Criminal Investigations Division were called in to investigate.

The names of the victims are not being released at this time.

The press release said the deaths were "an isolated incident." Further information will be released as it becomes available, police said.

Anyone with information regarding this case is encouraged to call Det. Holmes at (434) 296-5807 or Crime Stoppers at (434) 977-4000.

Brad Zinn is the cops, courts and breaking news reporter at The News Leader. Have a news tip? Or something that needs investigating? You can email reporter Brad Zinn (he/him) at bzinn@newsleader.com. You can also follow him on Twitter.

This article originally appeared on Staunton News Leader: Two dead in Albemarle County as police investigate