Investigation into potential link between Air Force members and cancer

This is our look back at who got nabbed or otherwise busted, featuring: why a Russian accused of ransomware burned his passport, which notorious malware gang reared its ugly head again and why one country's hackers targeted an unsuspecting phone maker. For a time, Joseph James O’Connor was one of the internet's most wanted hackers, not just by the feds investigating the breach, but for the curious public who watched his hack play out in real time. O’Connor was a member of the hacking group that broke into Twitter to abuse access to an internal admin tool they used to hijack high-profile Twitter accounts, including Apple, Joe Biden and Elon Musk (who went on to buy the site) to spread a crypto scam.