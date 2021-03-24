Investigation of protest arrest finds no racism

Mar. 24—SWAMPSCOTT — An independent review of the arrest of a Haverhill activist at a protest in Swampscott last December has concluded that while Swampscott police had probable cause to arrest Ernst Jean-Jacques, their initial investigation was "disjointed and cursory," and that the arresting officer may have escalated the already-tense situation by using a profanity during the arrest.

But the review also concluded that there is no evidence to support allegations that the arrest was caused or influenced by race, gender or political affiliation.

A heavily-redacted 117-page report by New Hampshire-based Municipal Resources Inc. was released Tuesday afternoon, a day ahead of a Select Board meeting Wednesday evening where officials plan to discuss the investigation with the public.

According to the report Jean-Jacques was part of a newer group of protesters, called "Out Now," who arrived at the Dec. 12 rally carrying a large "Baby Trump" and bullhorns. Unlike a group of Black Lives Matter demonstrators who had been holding counter-protests in Swampscott for months, the Out Now group was more confrontational, going up to bicycle rack barriers that had been used to separate the pro-Trump and BLM groups, the report said.

Numerous Swampscott officers were at the scene. The events were being livestreamed by a conservative talk radio host who had been organizing the rallies, which began as protests against Gov. Charlie Baker but later evolved into pro-Trump rallies.

Two officers, one at the scene and one watching that livestream on Facebook, initially saw what they believed to be Jean-Jacques delivering a closed-fist punch directed at an 80-year-old Trump supporter. Based on that, they decided to arrest Jean-Jacques.

Both have now conceded to an interviewer after watching slowed-down video of the encounter that Jean-Jacques had an open hand, but they and prosecutors believe that an assault and battery on the woman still took place. Any assault and battery on a person 60 or older is considered a felony.

Story continues

The arrest "was supported by probable cause based on the facts within the knowledge of the arresting officer," the report says.

The report suggests that the act "may have been an intuitive response" to having water sprayed on him.

'Loud and chaotic scene'

Police acknowledged to the interviewer that the woman may have intentionally thrown water on Jean-Jacques — and that they did not initially challenge a claim by a witness that it was accidental due to essential tremors, based on her age.

They discussed whether she could also be charged, but officers cited several reasons, including the idea that she was not the dominant aggressor and that her alleged actions were a misdemeanor assault and battery, which means they do not have legal authority to make the arrest at the scene.

The officers, the report concludes "acted within their statutory and policy discretion in opting not to charge" the woman.

The report goes on to say that the woman's demeanor had shown her to have a "confrontational" attitude during the protest, at one point waving a flag into the face of a person who was just walking by.

But the entire event was "an extremely loud and chaotic scene," the report says. "Out Now" used bullhorns with sirens and repeatedly walked around the group of pro-Trump demonstrators, as both groups shouted profanities. Police attempted several times to put some distance between the two groups.

The organizer of the Trump group repeatedly claimed on her livestream that police had not responded to incidents at the protests and accused them of bias. At the same time, "Out Now" protesters ignored requests to move back from the Trump group.

"It was apparent that both sides of this protest were fully engaged in their own agenda, rather than following police requests in a timely manner, if at all," the report said.

MRI found that "police had a tenuous hold on the crowd control aspect of this protest."

Report: Police 'inconsistent with best practices'

The report cited a series of lapses that continued during and after the arrest, that were "inconsistent with best practices."

Police, the report concluded, should have done more to investigate the incident, including interviewing Jean-Jacques prior to the arrest, and documenting witness statements, some of which did not include taking names.

While being driven to the police station in a cruiser, for example, Jean-Jacques made a "spontaneous" statement, which is blacked out in the report. The officers did not document or follow up on it, and while they read him his rights at the police station they did not question him further about it.

In addition, police failed to document statements by some witnesses or get the name of a witness who showed officers a video at the scene and questioned two witnesses together in a conference call.

One officer reported that the alleged victim was struck in the chest, but officers failed to follow up with her as to whether she had suffered any pain.

The officer who led Jean-Jacques to a police vehicle told him to "shut the (expletive) up," the report said. When questioned, the officer said Jean-Jacques kept interrupting him, and he made the remark as a "de-escalation" tactic.

"MRI is not aware of any law enforcement training or police best practices where profanity is taught as a de-escalation technique," the report's author wrote, suggesting that it could have contributed to escalating the situation.

The episode has led to ongoing protests outside the Swampscott police department and demands by supporters of Jean-Jacques for police and the district attorney's office to drop the charges against him.

It also led the chair and vice-chair of the town's Select Board, Peter Spellios and Polly Titcomb, to make what the district attorney's office called an unusual request for their office to drop the charges.

Police, meanwhile, have said they were "disheartened" by the calls for an independent review and second-guessing of their actions that day.

Jean-Jacques' case is next scheduled for a hearing on requests for access to potential evidence in the case on March 29 in Lynn District Court.

Jean-Jacques' attorney, Murat Erkan, has made motions to dismiss the case, which were not acted upon on procedural grounds.

During a Select Board meeting last Thursday, members repeatedly raised concerns about releasing the redacted report prior to that proceeding, concerns that appeared to be allayed after confirming that Jean-Jacques' lawyer would be able to get an unredacted copy.

Courts reporter Julie Manganis can be reached at 978-338-2521, by email at jmanganis@salemnews.com or on Twitter at @SNJulieManganis.