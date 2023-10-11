Investigation report for deceased Rochester man released

Oct. 10—BYRON, Minn. — The Olmsted County Sheriff's Office and Southeast Regional Medical Examiner's Office released the

cause of death as "undetermined" for the 39-year-old male who was missing from Rochester

this summer.

Wade Andrew Gordon Jr. was last seen leaving his Ornua workplace around 2 a.m. July 7. He was reported missing to the Rochester Police Department on July 8. The sheriff's office recovered Gordon's body in the retention pond behind Byron City Hall on July 17.

"The autopsy was limited in providing details surrounding Mr. Gordon's death due to his condition," the sheriff's office said in a statement on Tuesday, Oct. 10. "At the conclusion of the investigation, no foul play is suspected."

The investigation is closed, according to the sheriff's office. RPD and the Minnesota Bureau of Criminal Apprehension also worked on the investigation.

"The Olmsted County Sheriff's Office would like to extend their condolences to the friends and family of Mr. Gordon," the statement said.