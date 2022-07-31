Investigation into reported shooting underway in Shelby County

An investigation is underway after a reported shooting in Shelby County Sunday.

The Shelby County Sheriff’s Office confirmed the investigation is happening in the 2900 block of North Kuther Road.

Deputies were called to the scene after reports of a person being shot around 11 a.m., according to initial emergency scanner traffic.

Dispatch was unable to confirm if anyone had been shot or provide details surrounding the investigation.

News Center 7 is working to learn more and we will continue updating this story.












