Investigation results in child abuse charges against Otsego County woman

GAYLORD — A 67-year-old woman from Otsego County was arrested Dec. 14 on charges of child abuse following a Michigan State Police investigation.

According to the Michigan State Police, troopers from the Gaylord Post were dispatched to a residence in Livingston Township for a report of a domestic assault last October.

The troopers interviewed several people at the residence. Allegations were made that 67-year-old Doris Elizabeth Dellinger was physically abusive to the children she had legal custody of. Troopers contacted Children’s Protective Services (CPS) and a case worker came to the residence and made a safety plan for the children.

The children were interviewed at the Northern Michigan Children’s Assessment Center in Roscommon. Troopers executed a search warrant at Dellinger’s residence and several items were seized. A report was turned over to the Otsego County Prosecutor’s Office and an arrest warrant was authorized for Dellinger on Dec. 13.

Dellinger turned herself in at the Otsego County Jail on Dec. 14 and was arraigned in the 87-A District Court in Otsego County for one count Child Abuse Second Degree, and three counts Child Abuse Fourth Degree. She was given a $2,000 personal recognizance bond.

