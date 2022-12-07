Investigation results in seizure of drugs, individuals detained

Cambridge Police Department

Several people were detailed and suspected drugs were seized during an investigation, according to a press release issued by the Cambridge Police Department.

According to the release, the CODE Drugs Task Force officers from the police department and the Guernsey County Sheriff’s Office were conducting a narcotics investigation on the south side of the City of Cambridge today. During the investigation a vehicle was stopped by a Cambridge K9 Unit along with other patrol officers. A firearm, suspected illegal narcotics and drug paraphrenia were seized.

Information gathered during the traffic stop led to the issuance of a warrant for a hotel room on Southgate Parkway. The search of the room resulted in a large amount of suspected illegal narcotics and drug paraphrenia being seized. Several people were taken to jail as a result of the investigation. One suspect, who was brought to jail, was found to have suspected narcotics hidden in his body. The suspected drugs were seized.

The case remains under investigation.

Information provided by the Cambridge Police Department.

