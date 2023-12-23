Investigation reveals ABC News helicopter crashed at high speed, then caught on fire

New information has been released in connection to the ABC News helicopter that crashed in southern New Jersey on Tuesday night, as investigators said Friday there was no evidence of an in-flight fire or explosion.

The Philadelphia-based chopper had been returning from an assignment filming Christmas lights on the Jersey Shore when it crashed into a wooded area in Washington Township at a low angle and “at very high speed.” The aircraft broke apart after hitting the trees and later caught on fire, National Transportation Safety Board investigator Todd Gunther told reporters.

Both men onboard — pilot Monroe Smith, 67, of Glenside, Pa., and photographer Christopher Dougherty, 45, of Oreland, Pa. — died in the crash.

There’s still no indication, however, of what may have caused Smith to lose control of the helicopter, and there’s no evidence of him having broadcast any sort of emergency warning. Gunther noted that the crash occurred on a “clear, cold night,” implying weather conditions were an unlikely cause for what transpired.

NTSB investigators have been at the site of the crash in Burlington County for over two days as they meticulously sift through debris in an attempt to find more evidence. The debris field — originally estimated at 100 yards — is now believed to be approximately 200 yards long.

So far, they’ve recovered of all four main rotor blades with breaks in the exterior, indicating the “helicopter’s main rotor was turning when it impacted the trees.”

Investigators have also recovered the nose, tail and both sides of the helicopter’s body. The wreckage will now be moved to a secure site, where they’ll create a 2-D reconstruction of the aircraft.

A preliminary report of the investigation’s findings is expected to be released within 10 to 15 days, though a final report may take up to 18 months.

With News Wire Services