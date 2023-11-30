Investigation reveals misconduct, security lapses at Savannah Regional Youth Detention Center

In spring 2022, a juvenile correction officer with the Savannah Regional Youth Detention Center (RYDC) accepted money from a youth inmate at the facility in exchange for vape pens that she smuggled into the facility inside a Bible, according to reports obtained through an open records request.

As a direct result of the findings, the employee, Desiree Schultz, was terminated. On Nov. 16, about one month after the Chatham County District Attorney’s Office filed a motion to not prosecute the bribery case against Schultz, the RYDC, in response to an open records request, sent the Savannah Morning News investigative reports that reveal the full extent of Schultz’s misconduct.

Schultz, however, was not the only weak link found at the facility.

Another employee was found to have been accepting money from a youth at the facility, and two other employees ― cadets ― were found to not have been trained to work in certain areas within the RYDC. The cadets were working in those areas due to staffing shortages, according to the reports.

Bribery case

The reports reveal that in two interviews ― one with a Security Emergency Response Team (SERT) commander and another with a SERT director ― that Schultz received $200 from a detainee in exchange for two vape pens. The youth inmate used CashApp to transfer the money to Schultz. Two exchanges happened between April 18 to May 12, 2022. On May 13, 2022, the child tried to obtain a third vape pen and asked Schultz to get it to him for $20. She accepted the money, but never gave him the third vape pen.

"Youth stated that Officer Shultz agreed to do this without him having to really try to convince to her to do it," the RYDC report stated.

The bribery and lack of training for cadets came to light on May 13, 2022, when the youth popped his lock, then used an inventory tag reader ― or "Detex wand," a device used by guards and cadets ― to bust out windows in a unit, causing more than $750 in damages.

A warrant was issued on Sept. 9, 2022, for Schultz's arrest, and she was taken into custody by the Chatham County Sheriff’s Office five days later, according to Chatham County Detention Center booking history. Schultz was indicted on Dec. 7, 2022, by a Chatham County grand jury on bribery charges and violation of oath by a public officer.

According to court records, Schultz received a first offender act for introduction commerce with a juvenile detention center inmate and violation of oath by public officer.

Second officer discovered accepting money

The RYDC reports also revealed that another RYDC officer was accepting money from inmates. RYDC Officer, Sgt. Barnes was accepting money for food.

In interviews with RYDC staff, Barnes initially claimed that he never received any money from the child, but later admitted to making a "rookie mistake" by bringing in snacks. Unlike Schultz, criminal charges were not filed against Barnes, because, according to the reports, “there [did] not appear to be any nefarious intent on Sergeant Barnes' part, only a case of Bad Judgement.”

Lack of training for RYDC employees

During a Sept. 21, 2022, administrative debriefing about the juvenile's attempts to escape, criminal investigator Michael Taylor wrote, “It was found that Cadet Deja Brownlee and Cadet Tiara Gamble were both being worked in areas at the Savannah RYDC that they had not been trained for and/or certified to perform. The cadets were scanning the doors with the wands but did not physically check the doors to ensure that they were secured and locked.”

Taylor required RYDC Director Marquis Young "to facilitate a course of action that would help create a safer working environment in which the untrained and uncertified cadets could be utilized safely at the Savannah RYDC.”

He also sustained employee misconduct charges filed against Schultz and Barnes, and charged the youth with "contraband discovered at a facility/program site.”

In a phone call, Glenn Allen, director of communications for the Georgia DJJ, confirmed that Schultz, Barnes and Gamble no longer work at the facility.

