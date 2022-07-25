Investigation reveals how two boys escaped the Orange County Regional Juvenile Detention Center

Channel 9 has learned how two boys were able to escape from the regional juvenile detention center and end up in the back of a woman’s shed.

The full investigation report explains how four kids tried to escape and two made it.

>>> STREAM CHANNEL 9 EYEWITNESS NEWS LIVE <<<

In May, two boys escaped from the Orange County Regional Juvenile Detention Center.

Deputies said the pair escaped from the facility just after 9 a.m. and were taken back into custody within 90 minutes after they were found in a backyard near the intersection of Bumby Avenue and Pershing Avenue.

Read: Actor Paul Sorvino of ‘Goodfellas,’ ‘Law & Order’ fame, dead at 83

The report, obtained by Channel 9, shows the juveniles were in a line heading inside a building when four of them took off for the fence.

According to the report, one boy climbed the outside fence and held the barbwire open for the other to run with him.

Read: Police investigating after man’s body was found in Brevard County pond

Two others were caught before they could get out.

Some of the boys had minor injuries from jumping the fence. The report shows two boys were charged with escape and burglary and two other boys were also arrested for trying to escape.

Read: Police: Woman found dead along Orlando roadside identified, suspect still at-large

Two supervisors were investigated for improper supervision; however, the investigation didn’t find them responsible for the escape.

Click here to download the free WFTV news and weather apps, click here to download the WFTV Now app for your smart TV and click here to stream Channel 9 Eyewitness News live.