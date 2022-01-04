Investigation at Romney Meadows results in three arrested

Lafayette Police Department

LAFAYETTE, Ind. — Lafayette police officers' investigation into a New Year's Day report of shots fired at Romney Meadows apartments drew a large crowd of spectators about 3:15 a.m. Saturday, according to police.

While police did not arrest anyone directly tied to the shots fired, they did arrest three men.

As police canvased the area looking for a possible suspect in the shots fire report, people began to gather in the 600 block of Bock Court inside the apartment complex on Teal Road West near U.S. 231, according to police.

Officers came across Edward Lee Roberson Jr., 29, homeless from Lafayette, inside one of the apartments. He was wanted on a warrant, and Roberson phoned a friend in the crowd, asking him to relay a message to police that he would be coming out.

Officers took Roberson into custody and walked him to the front of the apartment, where Jajuan Antonio Lee, 24, ran towards Roberson and the officers, police said.

Lee punched Roberson, but in the process, he also punched a police officer, police said.

As officers were arresting Lee, Michael Devonte Robinson, 25, got involved, causing officers to arrest him, police said.

Officers booked Roberson into the Tippecanoe County Jail on suspicion of theft of his girlfriend's money, possession of marijuana and criminal trespass, according to jail records. He also is wanted on two outstanding warrants.

Police jailed Lee, 654 Bock Court, Lafayette, on two counts of battery for allegedly punching Roberson and punching a police officer, according to police and jail records.

Police booked Robinson, 537 Westchester Lane, Lafayette, into jail on suspicion of retail sales of consumer fireworks without a certificate, according to jail records. Police said he also was suspected of resisting law enforcement.

