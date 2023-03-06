Investigation into Roxbury apartment homicide continues

Investigators took pictures of the crime scene and dusted it for fingerprints. They were looking for clues in the murder of a man that happened in the middle of the day.

Boston 25 News spoke with two sisters who live nearby and were too scared to show their faces.

“We just looked out and it was just crazy,” said one woman.

Around 3:30 Saturday afternoon, police received a call that a person was shot. The victim was at an apartment on Weaver Way, about a quarter of a mile from Roxbury’s Jackson square. When officers arrived, the man was already dead.

“We haven’t had anything like this it’s pretty major,” said one woman.

The sisters say they didn’t hear any arguing or gunshots. They are also not familiar with who lives at the apartment. They both said they are concerned about safety.

“I am. I don’t know how someone gets killed in their own home. It’s scary.”

This is the 8th homicide in Boston this year, seven were from gunshots and one was a stabbing.

Mayor Michelle Wu released a statement saying in part: “nothing else matters in our city if people don’t feel safe and welcome in their homes and their communities. We will not stop until violence is eradicated in our city.”

The sisters said felt safe until now.

“Sometimes we leave our doors open and unlocked, but we don’t feel safe.”

Boston police have yet to release the identification of the victim or news of an arrest.

