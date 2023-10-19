Investigation into Sept. 13 Kaukauna police shooting finds use of deadly force justified

APPLETON - The Outagamie County District Attorney's office and the Appleton Police Department have concluded that a Kaukauna police officer was justified in shooting an Oshkosh man last month, according to a statement from the Appleton Police Department.

Kaukauna police were aware of a stolen vehicle carrying a juvenile runaway heading to a house on Diedrich Street. Driven by the Oshkosh man, the vehicle arrived around 8 p.m. Sept. 13. When the vehicle pulled into the garage, Kaukauna police officers blocked it in, using squad cars.

One of the officers, Sergeant Michael Frank, yelled at the driver of the stolen car to stop. The driver quickly reversed out of the garage, police said, striking Frank's arm with the vehicle. Frank fired one round at the driver, hitting him in the shoulder.

The vehicle came to a stop near the road in front of the house. Police say they secured the two passengers — juveniles, who were uninjured — sent the driver to a hospital, where he was pronounced dead.

After the incident, Frank was placed on administrative leave. The Appleton Police Department and Outagamie County District Attorney Melinda Tempelis reviewed statements from witnesses and Frank's body camera footage in their investigation, Appleton police said.

The investigation found that since the vehicle hit Frank and could have endangered other officers, the use of deadly force was justified.

This is the first of two instances in as many months where someone was killed amid an encounter with Kaukauna police. During a welfare check on Oct. 14, officers found a deceased woman and her husband, who was acting "erratic." They used Tasers to subdue the man, who was later pronounced dead at a local hospital. The officers involved in this interaction are on administrative leave but have not been identified.

This article originally appeared on Appleton Post-Crescent: Investigation into Sept. 13 Kaukauna police shooting on Diedrich concluded