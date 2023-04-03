Investigation of a shooting near a McDonald’s slows traffic on a major Miami Beach street

A man is in critical condition, Miami Beach police say, and Alton Road traffic is clogged after an overnight shooting near a South Beach McDonald’s.

Miami Beach police have traffic on Alton “restricted” between Lincoln Road and 16th Street after finding a man shot around 2:55 a.m. near the McDonald’s on the corner of 16th Street and Alton Road. After the shooting, police say, an “unknown man” ran north on Alton Road. His role in the shooting still isn’t clear.

Anyone who knows anything about this can reach out to Crime Stoppers of Miami-Dade and the Florida Keys either online or by calling 305-471-8477 (TIPS).