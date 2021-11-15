2 wounded in shooting near North Perry airport, police say, and big intersection closed

A shooting investigation Monday morning has shut down the intersection of Pembroke Road and University Drive in all directions near North Perry Airport in Pembroke Pines.

Officers responded to the 8400 block of Pembroke Road around 2:15 a.m. after reports of a shooting, according to Miramar police, which is taking the lead on the investigation.

Officers found two wounded people in the area. They were taken to the hospital in stable condition.

The shooting was connected to an incident in Davie, police said.

Helicopter video from TV news stations shows police cruisers blocking the intersection and a stretch of both roadways. Police appear to be focusing their investigation on a shot-up dark-colored vehicle near a bus stop.

Several evidence markers indicating bullet casings are scattered on the ground.

Pembroke Pines police, which is helping to redirect traffic in the area, is asking people to seek alternate routes including Pines Boulevard and Miramar Parkway.

ATTENTION RESIDENTS: Traffic lanes of Pembroke RD and University DR are shutdown in all directions due to an active investigation. Please avoid this area until further notice. pic.twitter.com/cUyq7Fy2YX — Pembroke Pines PD (@PPinesPD) November 15, 2021

No other information was immediately available.

This article will be updated.