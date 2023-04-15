Investigation: Southbridge councilor Daou violated town charter in November incidents

Councilor Joseph E. Daou speaks during a meeting of the Southbridge Town Council, seen on Southbridge Community Television Jan. 9.

SOUTHBRIDGE — An independent investigation surrounding a Nov. 30 incident where At-Large Town Councilor Joseph E. Daou was accused of berating and making threatening comments toward a town employee at Town Hall concluded that Daou violated the town charter and town visitor's code of conduct.

A 41-page report by Regina Ryan of Discrimination and Harassment Solutions, LLC dated Feb. 17 concluded that Daou violated the town charter during the Nov. 30 incident as well as during a previous phone call with the employee on Nov. 28.

Furthermore, Ryan wrote that Daou's conduct "has placed Southbridge employees in fear of their safety and caused ongoing disruption at Town Hall."

The Telegram & Gazette received a redacted version of the report Wednesday through a records request to the town of Southbridge.

Town Council Vice-Chair David Adams, who oversaw the matter after Chair John L. Daniel recused himself, said in an email Thursday neither the town charter nor rules and regulations not grant Town Council the legal or punitive authority to take action against an individual councilor.

Adams also said there would be some changes coming as a result of the report for the Town Council, but did not elaborate further.

In December, the Telegram & Gazette reported that Southbridge police were called to Town Hall early in the afternoon Nov. 30 on reports of an unwanted party making threats against another person's life. In his report, the responding officer wrote that the dispute revolved around Daou and Gayle Raducha, secretary for then-Town Manager Michael McCall.

Raducha told the responding officer that Daou entered the town manager's office in order to support his brother, George Daou, in his efforts to get his liquor license renewed for the former Cruz's Lounge location on Pleasant Street.

According to the report narrative, Daou demanded that Raducha explain the delay with the renewal of the license, and Raducha explained that it was being held up for a variety of reasons.

Story continues

Following the explanation, Daou is reported to have lost his temper and begun screaming at Raducha in the office's reception area. He is reported to have demanded to talk to McCall immediately.

The process to renew a liquor license for corporations includes receiving a certificate of good standing from both the secretary of state's office and the Department of Revenue. The instructions for the process list that the documents must be dated between Nov. 1 and Nov. 30.

According to police George Daou's application was deemed unorganized by Raducha, and Joseph Daou presented Raducha with an email correspondence with the state over the certificate of good standing, dated Nov. 28.

Raducha told police that the state does not move quickly on issuing letters of good standing, and applicants are advised to not wait until the last minute.

The earlier Nov. 28 dispute revolved around Daou reportedly called the Town Manager's office on behalf of Abdul Latif, an applicant for a common victualer's license to open a restaurant at 52 Central St.

Accused of screaming over phone

Daou was reportedly placed on hold so that Raducha could address other tasks and is accused of screaming at Raducha after he was removed from hold.

Daou spoke as a citizen during a Town Council meeting Dec. 5. He said he had been treated with disrespect at the Town Manager's office.

McCall sent Daou a letter Dec. 13 telling him to stay out of the Town Manager's office and to correspond directly with McCall.

During a Jan. 9 meeting, Town Council unanimously voted to have a third party conduct an investigation into the incident. While the final vote was unanimous, an amendment to remove Daou's title as councilor at-large was approved in a 4-3 vote and some councilors voiced concerns that it may be inappropriate to get involved in the matter.

On March 27, an executive session was held to discuss the findings of the report.

The version of the report the T&G received redacts the names and professions of most witnesses except for Daou, McCall and police Chief Shane Woodson.

In a December interview with the T&G, Raducha said she feared for her safety at Town Hall, keeping the doors locked in her office, and the Discrimination and Harassment Solutions report, which was sent with her name redacted, describes her lingering trauma.

Raducha said she was worried about cars driving past her house and once believed a friend of Daou's was following her in his truck.

Daou did not return a request for comment.

Daou denied driving past Raducha's house in the report, and said he does not know where she lived.

Called Raducha 'a liar'

In his interview, Daou, along with other witnesses, said he did say Raducha was "a liar" for saying he was forcing her to accept his brother's application. However, recollections varied on what else was said. Some witnesses were not sure if he directly referenced his position as a town councilor to Raducha, something Raducha contends he did. Several said he used dismissive language toward Raducha and other staff who tried to intervene and felt like he was giving them orders.

McCall describes attempting to calm Daou and get him to step outside into the foyer to explain the situation, but Daou had refused. McCall said Daou alluded to his role as a town councilor, to which McCall said he tried to explain that it was difficult when Daou was advocating for his brother and suddenly "want(s) to putthe councilor’s hat on.”

Several interviews describe Daou as having a habit of raising his voice when he comes to Town Hall and has an issue he wants addressed. Daou said he wears two hearing aids, which impacts the level of his voice.

McCall said he tried to broker a meeting between Daou and Raducha, but Daou expected an apology and the meeting did not happen.

Several of the witnesses said Raducha was acting professionally during the incident. One did say they believed the situation could have been better handled if Raducha handed him the papers, but believed she was doing what she had been told to do.

In his interview, Daou said the initial friction with town staff stemmed from him proving staff wrong about necessary floor plans and fees for renewing his two liquor licenses mid-November. He said he believes his role as town councilor allows him to ask employees questions they must answer, but not to give them orders.

He denies yelling at Raducha during the Nov. 28 call.

On Nov. 30, Daou recalls Raducha approaching the counter in a rude manner and pushing the papers he had back, repeatedly saying she was going to accept the application and raising her voice. He denies threatening anyone or said he does not think he made commands for other employees to not get involved.

Refusal to apologize

Daou also denied wanting an apology from Raducha when McCall approached him about a meeting between the two, but he said he would not apologize because he did nothing wrong. He acknowledged he should not have yelled.

According to Daou's interview, he believed the other witnesses reported a different version of events because they are friends and coworkers who do not like when he tells them they are wrong.

Daou, who is Lebanese, said he does not believe he was treated differently because of his ethnicity or immigrant status. Rather, he said he was treated differently because he was honest and called Raducha a liar.

However, Daou said he heard Liquor Board members say in a meeting that he "uses (his) immigration card," that women are treated badly in his culture and insinuated that he bribes police officers.

Daou's companion on Nov. 30, likely his brother, is noted as the sole witness who backed Daou's version of events.

In her conclusion, Ryan found Daou's version of events to not be supported by evidence and said he had credibility issues, as he did not provide definitive answers to many of the assertions made by other witnesses.

Ryan said Daou violated the visitor's code of conduct by failing to act with common courtesy and respect toward town employees.

Ryan also said Daou violated the town charter by insisting Raducha issue Latif a common victualer's license on Nov. 28 and his behavior on Nov. 30 had gone past “asking questions, seeking information, or conducting conversations with municipal employees,” which he is allowed to do in the charter.

Ryan wrote she found Daou to be giving orders for employees to accept an incomplete application in an aggressive manner.

This article originally appeared on Telegram & Gazette: Report: Southbridge councilor Joseph Daou violated town charter