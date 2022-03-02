Investigation into St. Paul shooting now homicide case after man, 57, dies at hospital

Mar. 2—A 57-year-old man critically injured in a St. Paul shooting three weeks ago has died, police said Wednesday.

James Jeffrey King Sr. was found in his pickup truck in the driveway of his North End residence on Feb. 9 about 9:45 a.m. and was hospitalized since then. He was shot in the head and died at Regions Hospital on Tuesday.

The investigation into King's shooting in the 200 block of Front Avenue is ongoing and no one has been arrested. Police are asking anyone with information to call them at 651-266-5650.

King's death was the ninth homicide in St. Paul this year.