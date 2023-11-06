Stalker case took deadly turn after police redeployed to monitor lockdown breaches

Gracie Spinks is believed to have been murdered by a man who was obsessed with her

An investigation into a stalker who is believed to have gone on to murder a 23-year-old woman was dropped after police officers were redeployed to monitor lockdown breaches, an inquest heard.

Gracie Spinks is thought to have been stabbed to death by Michael Sellers four months after she reported him to Derbyshire Police in February 2021.

Sgt Matthew Adams, who supervised Pc Sarah Parker, the officer who initially investigated the case, gave evidence at day five of the inquest into the death of Ms Spinks at Chesterfield Crown Court on Monday.

He told the court that during the coronavirus pandemic, Pc Parker had been moved over to a response team and therefore he had not been managing her, or the case, as closely as he normally would have. He said he knew nothing about the stalking investigation until it was sent to him by Pc Parker on February 18 2021 to close.

The sergeant accepted that the crime report written up by Pc Parker that he had based his decision to close the investigation upon was “not very good” as it lacked detail.

When asked by the coroner if he was not “concerned” at the lack of detail in Pc Parker’s report, Sgt Adams said: “I was aware that Sellers had been spoken to regarding his behaviour and that’s all I needed to know at that point.”

He agreed that the officer had “failed” in her duties to “record, retain and reveal” material.

Sgt Adams insisted he felt it was “fine” to close the investigation based on the information he had at the time and added that he believed all “proportionate lines of enquiry” had been made.

‘Error’ verbal conversation not written down

Sgt Adams, who has been with Derbyshire Constabulary for 23 years, said he had a verbal conversation with Pc Parker about the case before he closed it, during which they discussed the risk Sellers posed to Ms Spinks, but admitted it was an “error” that this was not written down anywhere.

He also told the court that “in hindsight”, a disciplinary file compiled by the e-commerce firm xbite, where Sellers and Ms Spinks worked together, on the apparent killer’s behaviour towards her should have been requested by the police as part of the investigation.

Sellers is believed to have stabbed Ms Spinks 10 times as she tended her horse at Blue Lodge Farm in Duckmanton, Derbyshire, months later on June 18 2021, before taking his own life.

Ms Spinks reported Sellers to police after continued unwanted attention and an incident where he was seen waiting in a lay-by near where her horse was stabled in January that year.

Sellers deemed ‘standard’ risk

Sellers had been deemed a “standard” risk because he had not made threats of violence and he was not known to the force previously.

Sgt Adams said it would have been “very difficult” to obtain a protection order without evidence from Ms Spinks, but admitted, when asked by Narita Bahra KC, representing Ms Spinks’s family, that he was unaware he may have been able to get an interim stalking order without her consent.

Derbyshire Police came under fire during the pandemic for a number of “overzealous” incidents relating to Covid breaches.

On one occasion they filmed walkers with drones to deter visitors from the Peak District.

The force also took further drastic measures to prevent gatherings by dyeing a “blue lagoon” black in Harpur Hill, Buxton, in the same month.

Derbyshire’s Police and Crime Commissioner, Hardyal Dhinda was also forced to apologise after the force fined two women £200 each when they drove five miles to go for a walk.

The inquest continues.

Broaden your horizons with award-winning British journalism. Try The Telegraph free for 1 month, then enjoy 1 year for just $9 with our US-exclusive offer.