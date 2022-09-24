Investigation still ongoing after Windham school threat

Sep. 23—WILLIMANTIC — Following a firearms threat that led to a lockdown in the Windham Public Schools district on Wednesday, school staff and board of education members are reflecting on the situation.

During the board meeting Wednesday evening, Windham Superintendent of Schools Tracy Youngberg thanked Willimantic Police and Eastern Connecticut State University Police for their response to the incident.

" The world is really a crazy place right now and everything has to be investigated and I thought they did a really good job of keeping us all safe..." she said.

Willimantic Police responded to the high school, which is at 355 High St., at approximately 7: 45 a. m. According to police, the lockdown was prompted by a firearms threat involving an image of a firearm posted on Snapchat.

Police said they received a phone call about an armed intruder being at the high school.

Speaking to a large group of anxious parents, police said all students were safe.

According to police, officers did a thorough search of all rooms and didn't find any weapons or intruders. Willimantic Police Lt. Matthew Solak said in an e- mail Thursday afternoon that police were still investigating whether the threat came from a student.

He said at that point, no arrests had been made in connection with the incident.

A large group of Willimantic and Eastern Connecticut State University police responded to the incident. Willimantic firefighters had an ambulance on standby at the Kramer building, which is up the street from the high school. Under the direction of police, all schools in the district were placed on lockdown as a precaution. Central office, which is in the Windham High building, was also placed on lockdown.

Arts at the Capitol Theater, a magnet high school, and Windham Technical High School, both of which are in Willimantic, but are in different districts, were also placed on lockdown.

Eastern Connecticut State University had a " shelter in place" that was lifted at 10: 30 a. m.

Classes were canceled, but resumed at noon.

