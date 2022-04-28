Investigation of stolen phone, fraudulent use of financial information leads to arrest

After weeks of investigation into the theft of a stolen cellphone, Southside police charged a Harvest woman in connection with the use of financial information from the phone, according to Chief Blake Ragsdale.

A cellphone was reported stolen April 1 in the Bridge Lane area of Southside, and its owner told police someone had breached financial information from the phone, using it to make fraudulent transactions on her cash app account.

Investigators pieced together details and came up with a person of interest in the case. On April 20, Investigator Colton Harden located Jenifer Elaine Frantz, 52, just west of the City of Attalla and arrested her on drug possession and other misdemeanor charges. The investigation continued into the cellphone theft and other offenses.

Warrants were obtained Wednesday charging the woman with four counts of unlawful possession of the fraudulent use of a credit card or debit card, and misdemeanor charges of fourth-degree theft and theft of lost property.

"This was a complex investigation involving a lot of technology that our investigators handled professionally and thoroughly," Ragsdale said.

Contact Gadsden Times reporter Donna Thornton at 256-393-3284 or donna.thornton@gadsdentimes.com.

This article originally appeared on The Gadsden Times: Southside police make arrest in stolen cell phone, card fraud case