Investigation into suspicious death in South Wedge neighborhood underway

Police on Wednesday morning are investigating a suspicious death in Rochester's South Wedge neighborhood.

Capt. Adam Radens of the Rochester Police Department said that police are investigating a suspicious death on Manor Parkway, which is a residential road with several apartment complexes that's located just west of South Avenue and Highland Hospital. Police were alerted to the death around 11:30 p.m. Tuesday, Radens said.

RPD's Major Crimes Unit is investigating at the scene Wednesday morning, Radens said. Further details about the death were not released.

Check back for updates on this developing story.

This article originally appeared on Rochester Democrat and Chronicle: Suspicious death investigation underway in South Wedge in Rochester NY