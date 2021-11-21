Investigation of theft at construction site in Stockton Springs leads to three arrests

Nov. 20—An investigation into a theft at a construction site in Stockton Springs has led to the arrest of three people.

Maine State Police responded to a report that tools and building supplies were stolen from a job site in the Waldo County town of Stockton Springs, according to a press release Saturday. A subsequent investigation led police to the residence of Joshua Pomeroy, 33, where some of the stolen items were recovered. Pomeroy was arrested on charges of theft, criminal mischief, receiving stolen property and violating conditions of release.

As part of the investigation — although police didn't make clear how it was connected — troopers also searched the home of Joshua Breault, 40, of Stockton Springs. Additional stolen property was recovered there, along with a large quantity of drugs, including: 30 grams of heroin, 11 grams of methamphetamine and 4 grams of cocaine base. Breault was charged with aggravated trafficking in scheduled drugs.

A third person, Megan Sawyer, 45, of Stockton Springs, was charged with unlawful possession of scheduled drugs, although police didn't explain how she was connected to either Pomeroy or Breault.