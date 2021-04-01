Investigation under way after person found dead in north Charlotte, police say

Amanda Zhou
·1 min read

One person has died following a homicide in north Charlotte on Thursday, according to Charlotte-Mecklenburg police.

In a post on Twitter, CMPD said it is investigating a homicide in the 900 block of McArthur Avenue near Atando Avenue in the Druid Hills neighborhood. Medic pronounced the person dead.

The identity of the victim has not been released yet.

It would be the 24th homicide in the city for 2021. A man was shot and killed late Wednesday in a south Charlotte apartment community, according to CMPD.

This is a developing story.

Recommended Stories

  • Utah Jazz players feared it was 'the end' when their plane's engine failed after hitting a flock of birds

    Jazz guard Mike Conley said it felt like the plane was breaking apart in midair as players sat in silence, unsure of what was happening.

  • 2 Capitol police officers who were on duty during the January 6 siege sued Trump for inciting riot

    The lawsuit from the two Capitol police officers followed lawsuits from two Democratic lawmakers in connection to the Capitol siege.

  • Myanmar coup: More than 40 children killed by military, rights group says

    Save the Children tells of a "nightmare situation", with the youngest victim just six years old.

  • Clemson’s Justyn Ross details injury that almost took football career away — and what’s next

    He missed Clemson’s entire 2020 season after having season-ending surgery in June.

  • The IKEA Art Event Is Full of Very Cool Pieces Under $100

    Art, function, and affordability

  • China manufacturing rebounds in March amid tech, virus risks

    China’s factory activity rebounded in March from a three-month slowdown as export orders rose, a survey showed Wednesday. A monthly index of manufacturing issued by the China’s statistics agency and an industry group rose to 51.9 from February’s 50.6 on a 100-point scale on which numbers above 50 show activity expanding. Chinese manufacturing has rebounded to above pre-pandemic levels in most industries but consumer and export demand have been slower to recover.

  • CVS has given more than 10 million COVID-19 vaccine doses

    CVS said it now has the capacity to administer up to 25 million shots per month across 44 states, Puerto Rico, and Washington, DC.

  • After hack, officials draw attention to supply chain threats

    The U.S. government is working to draw attention to supply chain vulnerabilities, an issue that received particular attention late last year after suspected Russian hackers gained access to federal agencies and private corporations by sneaking malicious code into widely used software. The National Counterintelligence and Security Center warned Thursday that foreign hackers are increasingly targeting vendors and suppliers that work with the government to compromise their products in an effort to steal intellectual property and carry out espionage. The NCSC said it is working with other agencies, including the Cybersecurity and Infrastructure Security Agency, to raise awareness of the supply chain issue.

  • Commentary: Conservative justices dunk on NCAA amateurism rules, but they still might protect them

    The NCAA hopes the Supreme Court will rule lower courts overstepped their role in interpreting antitrust law and protect its right to block athletes from getting compensation.

  • Donald Trump Jr. buys mansion 20 miles from Mar-a-Lago

    Donald Trump Jr. and his girlfriend Kimberly Guilfoyle are now Florida home owners. The Palm Beach Post reports that the couple spent $9.7 million this week to buy a 11,000-square-foot (1,000-square-meter), six-bedroom, 11-bath mansion in the town of Jupiter, about 20 miles (32 kilometers) from the Mar-a-Lago compound where former President Donald Trump and former first lady Melania Trump are living. Baseball Hall of Fame member Mike Schmidt and Washington Nationals star pitcher Max Scherzer also live in the 888-home community and singer Celine Dion is a former resident.

  • A judge granted Nike's temporary restraining order against the startup that made Lil Nas X's 'Satan shoe'

    MSCHF argued the shoe was not meant to be worn, but Nike pointed to Miley Cyrus, who posted photos on Instagram while wearing the shoes.

  • Outrage after 16-year-old girl tied to her rapist and paraded through Indian village

    A teenager who said she had been raped by a neighbour was punished by being bound to her alleged attacker and paraded through her village, in a ritual humiliation which has caused outcry in India. Film of the incident showed villagers raising pro-India chants as the pair were led around by a mob of men. Six people have been arrested after the incident, which campaigners said demonstrated the widespread shaming of victims of sexual assault. Members of the mob struck and spat at the 16-year-old girl as they lined her path in the village in Madhya Pradesh. Those arrested included the alleged attacker and the victim's brother, uncle and cousin. “When I saw them doing that to her, I had tears in my eyes,” one villager called Tilak Ram Bhilela told the New York Times. “But no one could speak a word, the mob was so angry they would have killed us.” Accounts of horrific sex crimes are commonplace in India, which has seen repeated waves of protest over the issue since the notorious 2012 rape and murder of a teen on a Delhi bus. Yet campaigners say a culture of violence against women includes the harassment of victims, who are often considered shamed and not fit for marriage. Women are put under pressure not to report crimes and often face revenge if they do. The teenager had told family members that their neighbour had pushed her to the floor, then gagged and attacked her. The relatives, with a number of villagers, found the man she had accused and beat him, before parading them both. India's government promised to do more to protect women after the 2012 Delhi rape sparked outrage. Yet despite regular protests and new laws, the number of assaults on women has not abated and prosecutions languish in the backlogged courts for years. Recent notorious cases have included the murder of a woman in Unnao district, Uttar Pradesh, who was on her way to court in 2019 after alleging she had been raped. She was set upon by five men, including two alleged rapists, and set alight. She died soon afterwards.

  • Egyptians fear 'curse of the pharaohs' as all-star cast of mummies are paraded through Cairo

    Egypt will hold a “golden parade” to rival a royal funeral procession this weekend as it transfers the mummies of ancient Pharaohs to a new showcase museum in Cairo. The preserved remains of 18 kings and four queens, all more than 3,000 years old, will be processed through the capital’s streets from 6pm on stylised gold barges on Saturday, accompanied by fireworks, fanfares and honorary salvoes of gunfire. But superstitious Egyptians on social media have suggested that moving the mummies will cast a curse on their country. They have argued there is a link between the planned parade and a spate of recent disasters, including the weeklong blockage of the Suez Canal, a deadly train crash and the fatal collapse of an apartment building in Cairo.

  • Russia now requires all smartphones and devices in the country to have Russian software preinstalled

    Reuters said Russia viewed the new law as a way to help Russian software companies compete with international ones.

  • Waka Flocka Flame under fire for supporting LGBTQ daughter after past transphobic comments

    As he got pushback against his support of 15-year-old Charlie Williams, Flame said he’s ‘not a phobic.’ Rapper Waka Flocka Flame is getting backlash after supporting his teen stepdaughter, whose girlfriend escorted her to her quinceañera, after he publicly criticized, ridiculed and intentionally misgendered Zaya Wade in the past. In an interview last February with DJ Whoo Kid in which he was asked about comments by Lil Boosie, which were critical and even hostile toward Wade and her NBA-famous father, Dywane Wade, Flame implied that kids might be “influenced” by the attention Zaya received for transitioning.

  • Donnie McClurkin says he’ll likely ‘be alone’ forever due to his sexuality

    Gospel singer Donnie McClurkin is opening up yet again about his sexuality, revealing in a recent episode of TV One’s Uncensored that he may end up alone for the rest of his life. McClurkin, 61, had previously opened up years ago about his past struggles with homosexuality, which he called a “perversion,” and claimed that he was able to suppress his sexual orientation, citing his and many Christian churches’ stance on homosexuality as a sin. Comparing homosexuality to diabetes he said, “I don’t eat sugar, but it doesn’t mean that I don’t want sugar.”

  • While Cuomo was seeking a $4 million deal for his book on pandemic leadership lessons, his aides were covering up the real death toll at New York's nursing homes, a new report says

    Cuomo was working on his book as early as mid-June, while his team worked on the infamous nursing home deaths report, according to The New York Times

  • Suez Canal blockage: Captain of Ever Given not aiding probe; calamity's cost tops $1B

    The cost of blocking shipping for almost a week through the Suez Canal, one of the world's busiest waterways, comes in at right around $1 billion.

  • Amtrak releases map of expanded US rail network it says it can build with $80 billion from Biden's infrastructure plan

    President Joe Biden on Wednesday unveiled his $2 trillion plan, which includes federal spending on infrastructure like roads, bridges, and ports.

  • Bill Barr avoided Matt Gaetz in public while the DOJ was conducting its sex-trafficking investigation, report says

    The DOJ has since 2020 been investigating whether Gaetz had a sexual relationship with a 17-year-old and paid for her travel to meet him.