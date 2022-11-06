Investigation underway after 1 dead in east Charlotte shooting, CMPD says

Police are investigating a homicide in east Charlotte Sunday morning.

According to Charlotte-Mecklenburg police, the shooting happened around 3 a.m. on Central Avenue.

Update: On Sunday, November 6, shortly before 3 a.m., officers responded to an assault with a deadly weapon call for service in the 4300 block of Central Avenue. Upon arrival, officers located a male subject deceased from a gunshot wound. https://t.co/NOBYpScXZZ — CMPD News (@CMPD) November 6, 2022

Officers said they responded to an assault with a deadly weapon call and found a male dead at the scene from a gunshot wound.

The victim’s name is currently unknown and no suspects have been named at this time. A Channel 9 crew could see police actively surveying the scene near a Quick Shop grocery store.

The exact location of the shooting is currently unknown.

The investigation is ongoing, police said. Anyone with information is asked to call 704-432-TIPS and speak directly to a Homicide Unit detective.

