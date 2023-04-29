Investigation underway after 1 person shot in a car, Orlando police say

The Orlando Police Department said one person is hospitalized after a shooting Saturday morning.

Police said the shooting happened around 1 a.m. on Formosa Avenue.

Investigators said the person was shot in a car and then was taken to a hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

Police have not identified a suspect at this time.

