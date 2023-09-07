Investigation underway after 19-year-old woman shot to death in Lawrence

An investigation is underway after a 19-year-old woman was shot to death in Lawrence on Wednesday night, law enforcement officials said.

Officers responding to a 911 call for shots fired on Howard Street around 9:20 p.m. found the young woman suffering from apparent gunshot wounds, according to the Essex District Attorney’s Office.

The victim, whose name hasn’t been released, was pronounced dead at the scene.

The DA’s office didn’t make any mention of a possible suspect or arrest in the shooting.

Troopers assigned to the DA’s office are assisting Lawrence police with the investigation.

There were no additional details available.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.

