Investigation underway after 2 bodies found at Boston hotel, police say

An investigation is underway after two bodies were found at a hotel in Boston on Monday, officials said.

Officers responding to a report of a pair of bodies found at 240 Tremont Street shortly before 12:30 p.m. found two people dead upon arrival, according to the Boston Police Department.

The names of the victims haven’t been released.

The Moxy Boston Downtown hotel is listed at 240 Tremont Street, according to Marriot’s website.

The Boston Police Department’s homicide unit is assisting with the investigation.

Boston 25 News has a crew headed to the scene.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.

Download the FREE Boston 25 News app for breaking news alerts.

Follow Boston 25 News on Facebook and Twitter. | Watch Boston 25 News NOW