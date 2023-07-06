Investigation underway after 2 men shot in Brockton

Authorities are investigating a shooting in Brockton Thursday afternoon that sent two men to the hospital.

Officers responding to the area of 124 Battles Street around 5 p.m. found two adult male victims suffering from gunshot wounds, according to Brockton Police.

Both victims were treated on scene by emergency responders and transported to the hospital with injuries not considered to be life-threatening.

No arrests have been made.

Anyone with information about the shooting is asked to call Brockton Police Detectives at 508-941-0234.

No further information was immediately available.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.

Download the FREE Boston 25 News app for breaking news alerts.

Follow Boston 25 News on Facebook and Twitter. | Watch Boston 25 News NOW