Investigation underway after 3 people found dead in El Mirage home

Police are investigating after finding three dead people inside a home in El Mirage Friday, according to El Mirage Police Department.

Police said just before 2 p.m. officers responded to a residence near West Cactus and North Dysart roads after receiving a welfare check call. After forcing entry into the home, officers found three dead people, El Mirage police said.

Police did not release the identities of the victims.

Officers were investigating the incident as a probable homicide and had initially determined there is no threat to the community.

There were no known suspects in this case, police said.

No further details were available.

Reach breaking news reporter Laura Daniella Sepulveda at lsepulveda@lavozarizona.com or on Twitter @lauradNews.

Support local journalism. Subscribe to azcentral.com today.

This article originally appeared on Arizona Republic: 3 people found dead in El Mirage home