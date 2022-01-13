Investigation underway into ‘accounting irregularities’ at Johnson County courthouse

An investigation is underway into apparent “accounting irregularities” in the Johnson County District Court Clerk’s Office after court administrators determined some of the irregularities could be illegal and notified federal investigators.

Few details have been released about the investigation, including the nature of the alleged irregularities, when they occurred or how much money may be missing from court accounts.

Court administration confirmed an investigation is ongoing but would not provide further details early Thursday.

“Some time ago, accounting irregularities were discovered in the Johnson County District Court Clerk’s Office,” court administrator Laura Brewer said in a statement. “Illegal activity could not be ruled out. The District Court, in conjunction with the Office of Judicial Administration, alerted federal authorities. Because this is an ongoing matter, it is inappropriate to make further comment.”

An FBI spokeswoman declined to comment or confirm whether an investigation has been opened.