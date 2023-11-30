Investigation underway after ambulance stolen from Heywood Hospital, police say

Authorities are investigating after an ambulance was stolen and taken for a joy ride in Gardner Wednesday night, police say.

Troopers were made aware of a stolen ambulance from Heywood Hospital driving in the area of Route 68 around 5:45 p.m., according to Massachusetts State Police.

It is unclear if anyone was inside the ambulance at the time it was taken.

Witnesses tell Boston 25 News they saw an ambulance driving at a high rate of speed down Timpany Boulevard towards Walmart with several Gardner Police cruisers in pursuit. The witnesses also said the ambulance had its lights on.

Video shows police pursuing the alleged stolen vehicle.

A spokesperson for the hospital said, “At 5:37 p.m., an incident occurred in Heywood Hospital Emergency Department involving the unauthorized use of an emergency vehicle.”

It is unknown if any arrests have been made but hospital officials say the situation is stable and under investigation.

No further information was immediately available.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.

