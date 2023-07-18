Investigation underway after New Bedford officer shot

Authorities are investigating after they say a New Bedford police officer was shot Monday night.

Officers responding to the area of Rivet Street and Orchard Street around 8:45 p.m. found a detective who sustained an injury from a gunshot, according to New Bedford Police.

The detective is receiving medical treatment and officials say his injuries aren’t considered life-threatening.

No arrests have been made at this time.

State Police assets are assisting New Bedford authorities with their investigation.

No further information was immediately available.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.

