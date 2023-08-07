Investigation underway after body found at Boston Public Works facility

An investigation is underway after a body was found at a Boston Public Works building, authorities said.

The body was found just after 10 a.m. Monday at 400 Frontage Road, the Boston Police Department confirmed.

The building at 400 Frontage Road serves as the department’s central maintenance facility.

Video from the scene showed several officers and detectives gathered in an area near a fueling station that was roped off with yellow police tape.

There were no additional details immediately available.

Boston 25 has reached out for additional information and is waiting to hear back.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.

