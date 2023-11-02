Investigation underway after body of missing person found in car at Boston’s Logan Airport

Authorities have launched an investigation after the body of a missing person was found in a car at Boston’s Logan International Airport.

The body was found in a car parked at the airport’s central parking garage on Wednesday night, a spokesperson for the Suffolk District Attorney’s Office confirmed.

A source told Boston 25′s Bob Ward on Thursday that the discovery of the body is linked to the case of a missing local woman.

The investigation at the airport is said to be “active.”

There were no additional details immediately available.

Boston 25 News has reached out to state and local law enforcement agencies for more information.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.

