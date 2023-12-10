Investigation underway after body of an infant found at New Bedford's Fort Taber Park

NEW BEDFORD — An investigation is underway after the body of an infant was discovered at a city park.

According to a press release from the Bristol County District Attorney's Office, New Bedford Police responded to Fort Taber Park on Saturday, Dec. 9, after an adult walking along a path by the water reported that they say a blanket in an area adjacent to the path and smelled an odor of decay.

At around 12:40 p.m., police arrived and located the remains of a decomposing infant in the blanket first discovered by the walker, the DA's office states. The body of the infant was transported to the Massachusetts Medical Examiners Office.

An investigation is being conducted by the Bristol County District Attorney’s Office, the Massachusetts State Police Detective Unit assigned to the Bristol County District Attorney’s Office and the New Bedford Police.

No further information is being released at this time, according to the DA's office.

This article originally appeared on The Herald News: Infant remains found along walking path at New Bedford park