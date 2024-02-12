Investigation underway after body of man pulled from Charles River

The body of a man was pulled from the Charles River on Monday afternoon.

Troopers responding to the area of the Longfellow Bridge around 11:30 a.m. for a report of a man struggling in the water launched a rescue operation with several different agencies in an attempt to pull the man ashore, according to the Massachusetts State Police.

Around 1:50 p.m., search crews located the man, deceased. His identity is not being released at this time.

The Office of the Chief Medical Examiner will perform a post-mortem examination to help determine the cause and manner of death.

The MSP Dive Team and Marine Unit, Massachusetts Environmental Police, Boston Fire and Police Departments, Cambridge Fire Department, the Coast Guard, and Massport Fire Department all responded to the incident.

No further information was immediately available.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.

