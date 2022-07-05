Investigation underway after body pulled from Merrimack River in Newburyport

Police have launched an investigation after a body was pulled from the Merrimack River in Newburyport on Tuesday morning.

The body of a 71-year-old man was found in the water near the Whittier Bridge, according to the Newburyport Police Department.

The name of the victim has not yet been released.

There were no additional details immediately available.

Anyone with information is urged to contact Newburyport police.

The body of a 71 y/o male was located in the Merrimac River near the Whittier Bridge this morning. His name is being withheld pending notification of family. Anyone with any info is asked to contact Nbpt PD. Thanks to workers for their quick notification to police upon discovery. — Newburyport Police (@NewburyportPD) July 5, 2022

This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.

