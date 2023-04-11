Investigation underway after body recovered from canal

Apr. 11—Police are investigating the death of a person recovered Monday from a canal in west Bakersfield, the Kern County Sheriff's Office announced Tuesday.

The body was recovered by the Kern County Search and Rescue team, Bakersfield Police Department and the Kern County coroner's office. No other details about the victim or the circumstances were provided.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Bakersfield Police Department at 661-327-7111 or the Secret Witness Line at 661-322-4040.