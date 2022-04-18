Investigation underway after child found dead in Indiana woods
Indiana State Police are investigating a child's death after the unidentified boy's body was found in the woods. There is no word yet on a possible cause of death.
Police working to identify body of child found dead in wooded area in southern Indiana
Police need help identifying who the child is.
Young boy found dead in Washington County woods, police say
Estimates suggest child died ‘sometime within the last week’
