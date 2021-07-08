Investigation underway after Dayton officer finds body in Harrison Twp.

Jul. 8—A body was found Wednesday afternoon inside an abandoned Harrison Twp. business.

Part of Ome Avenue is blocked by yellow crime tape, and Montgomery County Sheriff's investigators were seen going in the former Lapp Roofing building at 2860 Ome Ave.

A Dayton police officer reported finding the body around 2:20 p.m., according to the Montgomery County Regional Dispatch Center.

The sheriff's office said law enforcement was directed to the building.

The deceased person has not been identified, and it is not clear whether the body is that of a man or woman, nor how long the body had been inside the building or whether the death is considered suspicious.

The Montgomery County Coroner's Office also responded and left with the body shortly before 5:30 p.m. The sheriff's office said it would wait to release further information about whether the person found dead is a man or woman, how long the person had been dead and whether the death is suspicious until after the coroner's office completes its autopsy.