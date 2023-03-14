Investigation underway after deadly shooting in New Bedford

Authorities are investigating after a Fall River man was killed in a shooting on Monday night.

Officers responding to the area of Dartmouth Street and Dunbar Street found 29-year-old Derek Pires sitting in the driver’s seat of a black Dodge Charger, suffering from multiple gunshot wounds, according to the Bristol County DA’s Office. Officials say he was the only person in the car.

Pires was rushed to Saint Luke’s Hospital where he was pronounced dead early Tuesday morning.

Detectives and homicide unit prosecutors are investigating the facts and circumstances of the shooting.

Anyone with information about the incident is asked to call New Bedford Police.

No further information was made available.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.

Download the FREE Boston 25 News app for breaking news alerts.

Follow Boston 25 News on Facebook and Twitter. | Watch Boston 25 News NOW