Investigation underway for death of Lamont child

Mar. 6—Kern County Sheriff's deputies are investigating the death of a child reported Monday morning in Lamont.

Deputies went to the 9700 block of Stobaugh Street at 7:30 a.m. for reports of an unresponsive child, who was soon declared dead by medical aid, a news release said.

KCSO didn't include any other details about the circumstances of the death.

The investigation is ongoing, so residents with information about this case are asked to call KCSO at 661-861-3110 or the Secret Witness line at 661-322-4040.