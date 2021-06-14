Investigation underway in death of St. Marys toddler

Jun. 14—ST. MARYS — An investigation is being conducted by law enforcement officials in Auglaize County into the weekend death of a 1-year-old child.

According to a press release issued by St. Marys Police Chief Jacob Sutton, police and emergency medical personnel were dispatched Sunday to 116 N. Vine St. in St. Marys after being notified of an unresponsive child. When first responders arrived at the residence, Ceicila Harting was found in cardiac arrest and transported to Joint Township District Memorial Hospital, where she was later pronounced deceased.

"Our hearts and prayers go out to all those affected by this very tragic incident," Sutton wrote in the press release.

An autopsy is being performed by the Lucas County Coroner's Office to determine the cause of death. Sutton said no additional information will be released by his office pending the results of that autopsy.

"I'm aware of some of the rumors that are circulating, but we are not releasing any of the circumstances surrounding this death at this time. We want to make sure we do a full investigation into what happened," the chief said. "We just want to be thorough. The facts will come out and if our investigation shows there was criminal conduct we will turn the matter over to the Auglaize County Prosecutor's Office."