Investigation underway after deputy exchanges gunfire with ‘suspicious car’ suspect in Shoreline

The King County Independent Force Investigative Team has launched an investigation into an officer-involved shooting in Shoreline early Sunday morning.

Just after 2 a.m., a deputy with the King County Sheriff’s Department was investigating a “suspicious car” in the 1500 block of Northeast 145th Street prior to the shooting.

An “altercation” occurred, and the deputy and an individual fired their weapons and were both struck by gunfire, according to IFIT-KC.

Both were treated at the scene before being transported to Harborview Medical Center with non-threatening injuries.

KCSD deputies, as well as officers with the Seattle Police Department, responded to secure the scene until IFIT-KC could take over the investigation.

Investigators responded to the scene to gather evidence and search for witnesses and surveillance footage.