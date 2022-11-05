Investigation underway after deputy-involved shooting in Bonney Lake
The Pierce County Force Investigation Team will be investigating after a deputy was involved in a shooting in Bonney Lake early Saturday morning.
At about 4:50 a.m., deputies with the Pierce County Sheriff’s Department responded to a reported incident involving a suspect armed with a weapon at 117th Street East and 203rd Avenue East.
A few minutes after they arrived on the scene, deputies called out “shots fired,” according to PCSD.
The suspect surrendered shortly afterward and was transported to a hospital with minor injuries.
No deputies were injured in this incident.
PCFIT will be providing updates on this incident as its investigation proceeds.
This is a developing story.