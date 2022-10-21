Investigation underway after fatal incident at Port Everglades in Broward, deputies say

Miami Herald File
Michelle Marchante
·1 min read

A death investigation is underway at Port Everglades in Broward County.

The Broward County Sheriff Office said deputies and rescue crews responded to a call about an unresponsive man near the 2000 block of Southeast 42nd Street in Port Everglades Thursday night. The man was dead.

Witnesses told investigators he was struck by a shipping container, the sheriff office said.

“Crime scene and homicide detectives were notified and are investigating the circumstances surrounding this death,” the sheriff office said. “The cause and manner of death will be determined by the Broward County Medical Examiner’s Office. The investigation continues.”

No other information was immediately available.

This article will be updated.

