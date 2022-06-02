Investigation underway after fatal officer-involved shooting in Kent

Multiple law enforcement agencies are at the scene of a fatal officer-involved shooting in Kent, according to the Seattle Police Department.

The shooting occurred when a multi-agency task force attempted to arrest a fugitive wanted for murder in the 3500 block of South 222nd Place.

Officers from the Seattle Police Department, Snohomish County Sheriff’s Office and U.S. Marshals Service all fired their weapons, according to a tweet from SPD.

The SPD Force Investigation Team is also at the scene.

Police have not yet identified the person who was fatally shot by officers.

This is a developing story.