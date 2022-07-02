Investigation underway after Federal Way officer posts controversial TikTok video

A Federal Way police officer is under investigation after posting a controversial video on TikTok.

The video clip in question runs just under forty seconds. In it, we hear the officer behind the steering wheel, identified by Federal Way PD as Officer Straus, commenting on drivers failing to move over.

“PSA to everyone out there, I’m speaking for myself but I’m probably speaking for other officers out there if we’re driving on the freeway in our police car, get the f*** out of the way,” said Straus. “If us officers stay behind you long enough, we can find a reason to pull you over.”

An official with Federal Way Police Department sent KIRO 7 a statement that read:

“The Federal Way Police Department stresses professionalism in every aspect of our mission and does not tolerate actions by any employee, on or off duty, that would tarnish the reputation of the agency. We value the trust that our community has in the Federal Way Police Department and we strive each day to earn and maintain the public’s trust.

We have viewed the social media video posted by Officer Straus and can assure you that it does not represent the core values and practices of our police department. The Federal Way Police have a reputation of being respectful, courteous, and professional and are focused on serving the community at the highest level.

This matter is currently being investigated administratively for policy violations and appropriate personnel actions will be taken. Working for FWPD, in any capacity, is an honor and privilege and we are held by the public, our industry, and ourselves to the highest standards of behavior and trust.”