Investigation underway after gunman shoots 4 in Beavercreek, Ohio Walmart before killing self

Walmart said it is working with investigators to better understand what caused a gunman to open fire inside of one its Ohio stores, wounding four people before turning the firearm on himself.

“First, let me assure everyone that there’s no immediate threat to the community right now,” Beavercreek police Capt. Scott Molnar told reporters during a late-night media briefing.

The violence unfolded Monday night at the Walmart in Beavercreek, a town of about 50,000 in the Dayton metropolitan area. Shoppers on the scene at the time said a man entered the store around 8:30 p.m. and almost immediately started shooting.

“The conditions of the victims right now is unknown,” but they were each taken to hospitals for treatment, Molnar said.

Police also said the gunman died after apparently shooting himself.

The Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco and Firearms, the Ohio Bureau of Criminal Investigation, the FBI, and several local agencies, responded to the Walmart Monday night to assist Beavercreek Police with the investigation. The suspect’s name, a motive for the attack and other details weren’t immediately released.

“We’re heartbroken by what’s happened at our Beavercreek, Ohio store,” Walmart said in a statement. “This remains a developing situation, and we’re working closely with investigators on the scene.”

The shooting came a day after two people were fatally shot outside a Walmart in south Anchorage, Alaska. The store was evacuated and temporarily closed as a result.

Police are still searching for a suspect in that case.

With News Wire Services